Court finds Ireland was breaking EU law on Vehicle Registration Tax

02 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Big changes are being predicted in the Cross-Border VRT Regime after Ireland lost a case in the European Court of Justice today.

It found that Ireland is breaching EU law by charging the full amount of Vehicle Registration Tax on vehicles brought into the state from Northern Ireland on a temporary basis.

This will no longer be allowed.

Over the years, Revenue officers have seized hundreds of vehicles at checkpoints across Donegal but today’s ruling means many of those sezuires were not legal.

MEP Marion Harkin has welcomed today’s ruling but has been critical of the government for spending a fortune fighting the case:

