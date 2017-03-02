logo



Concern as no psychologist to support teenagers with Type 1 Diabetes at LUH

02 Mar 2017
by News Highland

 

Calls have been made on Letterkenny University Hospital to appoint a psychologist to support teenagers with Type 1 Diabetes.

It follows news that there are no dedicated psychology services available in either the Hospital or Community services for teenagers with the condition.

The hospital does however refer patients to the community run psychology service.

The information was received by Councillor Gerry McMonagle in a response from SAOLTA.

He says with over 100 children with Type 1 diabetes in Donegal that service is essential and must be available to them:

