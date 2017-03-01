logo



Taoiseach publicly recognises the ethnic status of the traveller community

01 Mar 2017
by News Highland

The Taoiseach has publicly recognised the ethnic status of the traveller community.

Enda Kenny’s formal declaration in the Dáil tonight is the final formality on giving legal status to the traveller community.

In an historic speech Mr Kenny says they no longer need to walk with their heads down and can now feel the same sense of hope and opportunity as every other person in this country.

President Michael D. Higgins has welcomed the movement describing it as “a momentous decision”.

He also says that he has written to the Travellers organisations that have campaigned on the issue to convey his congratulations and appreciation for their work.

