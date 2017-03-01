Sean Cavanagh says Tyrone are well funded

Tyrone football captain Sean Cavanagh insists the senior side are well funded.

An email sent to Newstalk’s Off The Ball last week stated each member of the panel was obliged to make a contribution to sports equipment, while also raising issues over expense payments.

In a statement released via the county board on Tuesday, Cavanagh admitted there were “issues of a minor nature” that are being addressed.

Cavanagh’s statement insists however they are well backed by the County Board, Club Tyrone and our other sponsors and brand partners.