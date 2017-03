Young people within the county are being urged to consider a career within the Defence Forces.

Minister Joe McHugh says there is a proud tradition of people from Donegal serving in the Irish Army.

He is calling on men and women and those from diverse ethnic backgrounds to take part in one of the biggest recruitment days to be held at Finner Camp in Donegal.

During a visit to the Lebannon today Minister McHugh has commended the work of the Defence Forces: