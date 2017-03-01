Minister Coveney accused of disrespecting Oireachtas committee on water charges

Fianna Fáil’s accusing Simon Coveney of disrespecting the Oireachtas committee charged with addressing water charges.

It’s after the Minister intervened last night and said he wouldn’t bring in laws on a new system – if they don’t include charges for wasting the utility.

That’s despite the fact the parties’ confidence and supply agreement requires him to introduce legislation to support the system agreed by the committee.

Right2Water Donegal Activist, Owen Curran says the people on the ground are still committed to stop the charges: