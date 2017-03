Rory McIlroy says he’s feeling ‘refreshed’ ahead of returning from six weeks out due to a stress fracture to his ribs.

The world number three has only played one torunament so far this season – the South African Open where he lost out to Graeme Storm on a playoff.

McIlroy says tomorrow’s WGC-Mexico Championship marks the start of his tilt at the Masters – the only major that has so far eluded him…