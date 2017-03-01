French Marketing Partnership Group continues visit around Donegal

Members of the French Marketing Partnership Group are visiting Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way this week, as part of a programme to highlight Donegal as a top tourist destination.

More than 500,000 French tourists travelled to Ireland last year, Tourism Ireland Managing Director, Monica MacLaverty is hopeful that these visitors can make the North West a must on their visit.

She says the focus is on the whole North West of the island as new programmes are already in place with French tour operators: