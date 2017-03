In his submission to the Department of Agriculture’s consultative review of mackerel quota policy,Deputy Thomas Pringle says a formal review of mackerel quota could cause job losses within Donegal.

He says that as 65% of Ireland’s mackerel quota is caught in the UK, a hard Brexit could mean our access to British fishing waters could be restricted

Deputy Pringle says that would have a devastating impact on our mackerel fleet and would be particularly felt in Donegal: