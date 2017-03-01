Fallen rocks at Magheragallon strand posing safety hazard – Ó Fearraigh

Donegal County Council has been called upon to address serious safety concerns at the main access route onto Magheragallon strand in Gaoth Dobhair.

It’s understood that there has been growing reports of incidences of fallen rock on the walkway with genuine fears that if the problem isn’t tackled someone will be injured.

Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh has written to the Council requesting information on the efforts made to date to ensure the safety of beach goers there.

He says immediate action must be taken: