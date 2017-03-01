Council Cathaorleach says British Ambassador’s visit is important for Donegal

The Cathaorleach of Donegal County Council says today’s visit to Donegal by the British Ambassador is an important one, particularly in the light of Brexit.

Robin Barnett will attend a special business networking event in Letterkenny Institute of Technology later today and travel to Gaoth Dobhair tomorrow where he will meet representatives from Údarás na nGaeltachta and a number of British based companies in the area.

There has been claims that the visit has been kept under wraps and will cost money that would be better spent locally – but Council Cathaorleach Terence Slowey disagrees: