Criticism of British Ambassador’s visit to Donegal

The British Ambassador to Ireland is to arrive in Donegal today as part of a two day visit to the county.

Ambassador, Robin Barnett will attend a special business networking event in Letterkenny Institute of Technology later today and travel to Gaoth Dobhair tomorrow where he will meet representaives from Údarás na nGaeltachta and a number of British based companies in the area.

The Ambassador’s visit will conclude with a visit to Dobhair National School.

There have been objections to the visit which Councillor Mchael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig believes has been kept under wraps.

He says the money used to fund the Ambassador’s visit could be put to better use locally: