State withdraws murder charge over Donegal death

The State has withdrawn a charge of murder against a 53-year-old Donegal man, who was charged with murdering a man in Churchill in 2012, according to the Irish Times.

Samuel James Clarke, from Magherennan, Raphoe, Co Donegal was charged with the murder of 67-year-old Seamus Doherty at his home at Drumacnoo on June 16/17th, 2012.

He was due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court yesterday morning, and was present when his case was called before justice Patrick McCarthy.

However, Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, said a nolle prosequi was being entered; meaning the State would not be proceeding with the prosecution.