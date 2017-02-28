Residents in Strabane warned to be vigilant following extensive damage caused to van

Residents in Strabane have been asked to be vigilant after a van was vandalised near the old Adria site in the town.

It’s understood that both the front windscreen and the side window were smashed with a glass bottle at some time over the weekend.

Anyone who may have witnessed or heard anti-social activity in the vicinity has been asked to contact the PSNI.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the incident has left the owner in a terrible predicament and is also urging anyone with information to come forward.