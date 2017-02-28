‘Positive’ meeting between Council representatives and Transport Minister

A delegation of Donegal County Council has met with the Transport Minister Shane Ross in a bid to seek funding for the upgrade of two bridges in Donegal.

Funding is being sought for the upgrades works to Fintra Bridge and the Tyrconnell Bridge in Donegal town.

In July, it was agreed by Councillors in the Donegal Municipal District to seek funding for the two bridges and arranged a meeting with the minister to press their case.

Approximately €2m in funding has been requested by the delegation for the two projects.

Cllr John Campbell says it was a positive meeting: