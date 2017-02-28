logo



Leading French tour operators visiting Donegal

28 Feb 2017
by News Highland

Members of the French Marketing Partnership Group (MPG) are visiting Donegal and the Wild Atlantic Way this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The MPG is made up of leading French tour operators, as well as air and sea carriers, and is the official vehicle for consulting with tourism partners in France. As well as acting as a fact-finding trip to Ireland, their visit is an excellent opportunity for Tourism Ireland to highlight the north-western section of the Wild Atlantic Way to senior travel representatives from France. Their programme includes visits to Glenveagh National Park and Castle, Dunfanaghy Workhouse, Doe Castle and Fanad Head Lighthouse. This evening (Tuesday, 28 February), the group will drive to Horn Head, on a special excursion to see the Northern Lights.

 

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager of Southern Europe, said: “We are delighted that the members of the French Marketing Partnership Group have taken the time to come and visit Donegal. We invited this group of senior travel industry representatives here to showcase Donegal and the North West Wild Atlantic Way. We believe the distinctive scenery and cultural attractions in Donegal, and elsewhere along the western seaboard, hold tremendous appeal among French travellers.”

 

France is one of the top four markets for tourism to the island of Ireland and 2016 was the fourth record-breaking year in a row for French visitors to Ireland.

 

Monica MacLaverty continued: 2016 was the best year ever for tourism from France to the island of Ireland, when we welcomed more than 500,000 French visitors for the first time ever. For 2017, we are rolling out an extensive programme of promotional activity, to keep the momentum going and build on that growth.”

