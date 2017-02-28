Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented today at Letterkenny University Hospital with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission.

There were 23 patients awaiting beds at the hospital this morning according to figures from the INMO.

In a statement issued on behalf of the hospital they say efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge and are advising people attending the Emergency Department to expect delays and do so only in the case of real emergencies.

Letterkenny University Hospital again apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.