The Allianz National Football League Division One game between Tyrone and Cavan has been re-fixed for Healy Park on Sunday March 12th at 2pm.

The game was postponed yesterday due to a waterlogged pitch at Omagh.

It means that Cavan and Tyrone will now play on every weekend in March.

Meanwhile, The Tyrone v Donegal National Hurling League game which was also postponed on Sunday has been refixed for Sunday 19th March at Healy Park in Omagh with a 2pm throw in.