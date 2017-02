Donegal have a healthy three points from three games in Division One of the National Football League after Sunday’s latest round of fixtures.

Rory Gallagher’s side came from two points down against Dublin to force a draw in Ballybofey.

Cavan are next up at Breffini Park on Saturday evening, where a win could be enough to keep Donegal in Division One for another season.

Highland’s Analyst Declan Bonner feels the mix of experience and the new young guns worked well on Sunday against Dublin…