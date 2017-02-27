Irish Water sign contract for new Greencastle water supply

Irish Water has today signed the contract to provide an improved and secure supply of water to the people of Greencastle as part of the €5.8 million Inishowen Regional Water Supply Scheme.

Irish Water Statement in Full –

Irish Water to invest €5.8m in a secure water supply for the people of Greencastle

27 February 2017 – Irish Water today (February 27) signed a contract which will provide a secure supply of water to the people of Greencastle. The utility is investing €5.8 million in the Inishowen Regional Water Supply Scheme.

The Greencastle Water Supply, which has elevated levels of trihalomethanes (THMs) is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) and these much needed works will enable the decommissioning of the Greencastle Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Working in partnership with Donegal County Council, Irish Water has appointed Lagan Construction Group Limited to carry out this project which is an investment in the Inishowen Regional Water Supply Scheme. Works are expected to commence in April 2017 with an estimated completion date set for December 2018.

The Greencastle supply is currently supplied from the Greencastle WTP and the East Inishowen (Redcastle) WTP. This project will address the current water quality issues in the Greencastle supply by transferring water from the Pollan Dam WTP to East Inishowen while allowing the decommissioning of the Greencastle WTP.

Further explaining the scope of the project, Declan Cawley, Irish Water’s Water Network Regional Lead for the North West Regionsaid: “The project includes the transfer of 1,500m3/day from the Pollan Dam WTP into East Inishowen and will necessitate the construction of a pumping station within the existing Pollan Dam WTP site, a 6.95km rising main to a new reservoir at Crockaveeny and 4.5km of distribution main.”

Adding to this Laurence Nash, Irish Water’s Operations and Maintenance Lead for Water in Donegal said: “Irish Water is acutely aware of the issue with THMs in the Greencastle water supply and is delighted to be progressing with this project which will eliminate the risk posed on the supply.”

The project team will notify the local community in advance of planned works in their areas and provide contact details should they have any queries. The team will also liaise closely with businesses and residents to minimise any potential disruption and with An Garda Síochána to manage traffic while the works are underway.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s business plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.