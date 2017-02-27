Government must stand by Irish citizens in Northern Ireland – Doherty

A Donegal Deputy says the Irish government must stand by the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, and act in the best interests of all Irish citizens on Brexit.

Deputy Pearse Doherty believes the British government is seeking to reinforce and entrench partition through what he termed its disastrous Brexit agenda.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson says the Irish Government have a duty and responsibility to act in the national interest of Irish citizens in the north by making the case for designated special status within the EU.

He added that in his view, the principles of the Good Friday Agreement are already under attack……..