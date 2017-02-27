logo



Government must stand by Irish citizens in Northern Ireland – Doherty

27 Feb 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal Deputy says the Irish government must stand by the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, and act in the best interests of all Irish citizens on Brexit.

Deputy Pearse Doherty believes the British government is seeking to reinforce and entrench partition through what he termed its disastrous Brexit agenda.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson says the Irish Government have a duty and responsibility to act in the national interest of Irish citizens in the north by making the case for designated special status within the EU.

He added that in his view, the principles of the Good Friday Agreement are already under attack……..

More News

Government must stand by Irish citizens in Northern Ireland – Doherty

0
A Donegal Deputy says the Irish government must stand by the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, and act in the best interests of all Irish citizens on Brexit. Deputy Pearse D[...]
27 Feb 2017

Charleton Tribunal to open today

0
The tribunal investigating the alleged smearing of Garda whistleblowers is to begin today. Mr Justice Peter Charleton of the Supreme Court will deliver his opening statement at 9am[...]
27 Feb 2017

400 Donegal people on Back to Work Enterprise Allowance Scheme

0
The government says over 400 people within Donegal are benefiting from the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance Scheme. A review published by Minister Leo Varadkar revealed that those[...]
27 Feb 2017

Developments in long awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme welcomed

0
Latest developments in the delivery of the long awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme has been welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty. It was previously argued by Deputy Doherty[...]
26 Feb 2017

Over a fifth of Irish motorists say they have broken speed limit within last month

0
More than a fifth of Irish motorists say they’ve broken the speed limit in the past month. The AA says a new survey also revealed four in ten admitted to speeding in the past[...]
26 Feb 2017

Ammunition find in Derry

0
A quantity of ammunition was discovered near Derry last evening. Police were called to the Lisdillon Road area shortly after 5:30pm last evening after the discovery of a suspicious[...]
26 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit