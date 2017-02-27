Councillor says people should take to the streets to secure Ranafast gritting

Once again, two bus companies have been unable to leave their bases in Ranafast this morning as a result of frost and ice on the roads, leading to renewed calls for the area to be added to Donegal County Council’s gritting programme.

In November, a committee was formed to address the issue, and discussions began with council officials and others.

Now, Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Goille Easbuig says it’s clear that diplomacy has failed, and he believes people need to take to the streets to make the council take notice………