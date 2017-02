Derry City may have got their season off to a winning start by beating Bohemians 4-1 at Dalymount Park over the weekend – but it has come at a price.

Striker Rory Patterson was taken off during the game.

It is understood that the striker could be out for three weeks.

That will mean he will miss Derry’s historic first home league game at Maginn Park against Limerick this coming Friday.