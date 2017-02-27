logo



All Donegal colleges final put back to Friday

27 Feb 2017
by admin

This weeks All Donegal Markey Colleges Cup Final has been moved to Friday the 3rd of March.

The game between Coláiste Na Carraig and Coláiste Colmcille, Ballyshannon had been scheduled to be played in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey tomorrow, Tuesday.

Given the condition of the pitch after the Donegal Dublin game yesterday and with more wintery showers forecast, the decision has been taken to postponed the game til Friday.

The game, which is only the second all Donegal Markey Final will throw in at 12.30pm.

