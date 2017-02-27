400 Donegal people on Back to Work Enterprise Allowance Scheme

The government says over 400 people within Donegal are benefiting from the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance Scheme.

A review published by Minister Leo Varadkar revealed that those participating in the scheme are twice as likely to be in full employment after six months than those who did not take part.

Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the results which account for 6% of the county’s population on the live register.

He added that; ‘Entrepreneurs are vital for local economies, our economic future and for job creation’.

Encouraging those who are unemployed to invest themselves in the scheme Deputy McHugh commended those who have taken part which has proven to be very successful.