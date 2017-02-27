Architect says heritage is about people as well as buildings

The Architectural Officer with the Heritage Council has said preserving the built heritage of a town is of little use if the preserved buildings are not being lived in a used.

Speaking at the launch of a Conservation Plan for Letterkenny’s Church Lane and Cathedral Quarter at the weekend, Colm Murray said the Heritage Council is very conscious of the fact that areas liker the Cathedral Quarter carry countless stories of peoples’ lives.

The Church Lane project is opening to public consultation.

He said true heritage projects are about putting the heart back into towns like Letterkenny, and they are the projects the council wants to support……..