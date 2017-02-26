Rugby Review: Ireland sink France..

Ireland defeated France over the weekend to go top of the Six Nations table and keep their dreams alive.

Connor Murray was the stand out player for Joe Schmidt’s men getting a try while Johnny Sexton returned from injury and played the majority of the game.

Today, Ireland ladies won their third game of the tournament thanks to a standout performance from Donegal’s Nora Stapleton.

In Rugby Pro 12, Ulster won away to Zebre by a scoreline of 40-17 while Leinster won convincingly away to Newport by a score of 54-22.

Alec McDonald reports on this and more on his Rugby review…