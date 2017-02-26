Rory Gallagher Happy with Players Maturity

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s performance today in their draw with Dublin, in the National Football League, in Ballybofey.

Donegal’s strong finish to the first half saw young players like Jason Magee and Ryan McHugh getting goals on the score sheet.

Gallagher’s men were behind on three occasions during the game but were able to pull it back to earn a draw in the end.

After the game, Gallagher told Oisin Kelly that he was happy with the maturity shown by his younger players..