Over a fifth of Irish motorists say they have broken speed limit within last month

More than a fifth of Irish motorists say they’ve broken the speed limit in the past month.

The AA says a new survey also revealed four in ten admitted to speeding in the past year.

Within Donegal 41% of people said they have never broken the speed limit with almost 17% of the county’s population admitting they broke it within the last month.

It’s concerned that people believe the myth that they won’t be prosecuted if they’re less than 10 per cent over the limit.

But the AA’s Barry Aldworth says the limits are there for a reason and should be respected: