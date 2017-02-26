Developments in long awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme welcomed

Latest developments in the delivery of the long awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme has been welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

It was previously argued by Deputy Doherty and MEP Matt Carthy that the state was in violation of EU Law over its failure to deliver the scheme.

A briefing session to be held on Friday for public representatives has been identified as a positive solution to the areas current lack of waste water infrastructure and aims to ensure compliance of the state’s obligations under EU legislation.

This news was welcomed by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who feels ‘the failings of successive governments over the last forty plus years to successfully introduce a sewerage scheme in Gaoth Dobhair has severely impacted the region’s economic development and prosperity’.

Deputy Doherty says: “Of course the news is very much welcomed however it is now vital that whatever scheme is chosen will be widely accepted by the community and will satisfy the needs of households and businesses.