logo



Boyle’s second in Birr Rally

26 Feb 2017
by News Highland

Photo Brian McDaid Cristeph Studio

Leading from the start Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Ford Fiesta WRC and co-driven by Cavan’s James Fulton won the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. They finished 59.1 seconds ahead of the similar car of Donegal cousins, Declan and Brian Boyle.
Another Donegal driver, Donagh Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley in a Ford Focus WRC were 36.1 seconds further behind in third, they claimed an extra championship point for setting the fastest time on the Power Stage.
Cork’s David Guest and his Monaghan co-driver Emmet Sherry (Mitsubishi) won the Group N category and Cavan’s Gary McPhillips/James McNulty (Escort) took the laurels in the two-wheel drive section.

Throughout the day’s eight stages Moffett’s only indiscretion was on the opening stage when he stalled on the start line and on S.S. 6 when his Fiesta WRC almost got away from him in a high-speed slide.
Former national champion Declan Boyle made a slow start but was content that he brought his Fiesta WRC home in second place.
Top seed Donagh Kelly spun his Ford Focus on the second stage, however, his speed improved on the afternoon stages and he punched in the best time on the Power Stage to claim one more championship point.
Reigning Triton Showers champion Roy White (Ford Fiesta WRC) came home in fourth place.
Victory in the Junior category went to Donegal’s Michael Boyle and his co-driver Dermot McCafferty (Honda Civic).

1. S. Moffett/J. Fulton (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 00m. 26.9s.
2. D. Boyle/B. Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 01m. 26.0s.
3. D. Kelly/C. Foley (Ford Focus WRC) 1h. 02m. 02.1s.
4. R. White/J. O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 02m. 05.9s.
5. M. Donnelly/B. McNulty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 02m. 57.3s.
6. N. Maguire/E. Sherry (Subaru WRC) 1h. 03m. 37.3s.
7. S. McCann/D. Fleming (Ford Fiesta S2000) 1h. 04m. 54.2s.
8. G. McPhillips/J. McNulty (Ford Escort) 1h. 05m. 12.9s.
9. A. Hetherington/R. O’Neill (Ford Escort) 1h. 05m. 15.3s.
10. D. Guest/E. Sherry (Mitsubishi Evo IX) 1h. 07m. 52.7s.

Triton Showers NRC – Provisional Championship Positions after Round 1:

1. S. Moffett 20pts.
2. D. Boyle 18 pts.
3. D. Kelly 17pts.
4. R. White 14pts.
5. M. Donnelly 13pts.
6. N. Maguire 12pts.

More Sport

Boyle’s second in Birr Rally

0
Leading from the start Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Ford Fiesta WRC and co-driven by Cavan’s James Fulton won the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally, the opening round of the Triton Sho[...]
26 Feb 2017

Rory Gallagher Happy with Players Maturity

0
Donegal manager Rory Gallagher was happy with his team’s performance today in their draw with Dublin, in the National Football League, in Ballybofey. Donegal’s strong f[...]
26 Feb 2017

Athletics Wrap with Patsy McGonagle

0
Shane Gallagher of Finn Valley AC finished the Lifford/Strabane 5k with the fastest time today completing it in a time of 17.29. Josephine Donaghy of Convoy AC was the first female[...]
26 Feb 2017

Ulster Senior League- Results

0
Cockhill Celtic 4 v 0 Bonagee Utd Fanad Utd 1 v 2 Derry City Res Finn Harps Res v Swilly Rvs (Called off)[...]
26 Feb 2017

Rugby Review: Ireland sink France..

0
Ireland defeated France over the weekend to go top of the Six Nations table and keep their dreams alive. Connor Murray was the stand out player for Joe Schmidt’s men getting [...]
26 Feb 2017

Inishowen League – Results

0
Ulster Junior Cup Glengad 3-0 Gweedore Terence Doherty, P Mc Dermott, Nigel Killmacrennan 1-3 Culdaff B. Mc laughlin 2 Eugene Mc Laughlin Aileach 3-3 Drumoghill Aet Aileach won 4-2[...]
26 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit