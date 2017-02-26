Boyle’s second in Birr Rally

Leading from the start Monaghan’s Sam Moffett in a Ford Fiesta WRC and co-driven by Cavan’s James Fulton won the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship. They finished 59.1 seconds ahead of the similar car of Donegal cousins, Declan and Brian Boyle.

Another Donegal driver, Donagh Kelly and his Monaghan co-driver Conor Foley in a Ford Focus WRC were 36.1 seconds further behind in third, they claimed an extra championship point for setting the fastest time on the Power Stage.

Cork’s David Guest and his Monaghan co-driver Emmet Sherry (Mitsubishi) won the Group N category and Cavan’s Gary McPhillips/James McNulty (Escort) took the laurels in the two-wheel drive section.

Throughout the day’s eight stages Moffett’s only indiscretion was on the opening stage when he stalled on the start line and on S.S. 6 when his Fiesta WRC almost got away from him in a high-speed slide.

Former national champion Declan Boyle made a slow start but was content that he brought his Fiesta WRC home in second place.

Top seed Donagh Kelly spun his Ford Focus on the second stage, however, his speed improved on the afternoon stages and he punched in the best time on the Power Stage to claim one more championship point.

Reigning Triton Showers champion Roy White (Ford Fiesta WRC) came home in fourth place.

Victory in the Junior category went to Donegal’s Michael Boyle and his co-driver Dermot McCafferty (Honda Civic).

1. S. Moffett/J. Fulton (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 00m. 26.9s.

2. D. Boyle/B. Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 01m. 26.0s.

3. D. Kelly/C. Foley (Ford Focus WRC) 1h. 02m. 02.1s.

4. R. White/J. O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 02m. 05.9s.

5. M. Donnelly/B. McNulty (Ford Fiesta WRC) 1h. 02m. 57.3s.

6. N. Maguire/E. Sherry (Subaru WRC) 1h. 03m. 37.3s.

7. S. McCann/D. Fleming (Ford Fiesta S2000) 1h. 04m. 54.2s.

8. G. McPhillips/J. McNulty (Ford Escort) 1h. 05m. 12.9s.

9. A. Hetherington/R. O’Neill (Ford Escort) 1h. 05m. 15.3s.

10. D. Guest/E. Sherry (Mitsubishi Evo IX) 1h. 07m. 52.7s.

Triton Showers NRC – Provisional Championship Positions after Round 1:

1. S. Moffett 20pts.

2. D. Boyle 18 pts.

3. D. Kelly 17pts.

4. R. White 14pts.

5. M. Donnelly 13pts.

6. N. Maguire 12pts.