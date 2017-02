Shane Gallagher of Finn Valley AC finished the Lifford/Strabane 5k with the fastest time today completing it in a time of 17.29.

Josephine Donaghy of Convoy AC was the first female in with a time of 21.25.

Elsewher, ten Irish Athletes travel to Belgrade to the European Indoor Championships next week with the exclusion of Mark English due to injury.

Patsy McGonagle discusses their chances and more on his athletics wrap..