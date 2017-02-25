logo



“We’re not here to make up numbers” – Michael Naughton

25 Feb 2017
by News Highland

Donegal Ladies are in the division to compete and will fight to win every game, according to manager Michael Naughton.

This is the Ladies first year back in the top division of the league and so far they have fared well winning two and losing out once to Kerry.

This weekend, they face another tough challenge, taking on Dublin.

However, manager Michael Naughton said that his team are in the competition to win it and are not traveling to make up numbers.

He believes that tomorrow’s game will be a tight encounter and that the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will come out on top…

