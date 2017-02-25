logo



Slaughtneill Hurlers fall to Cuala in semi-final

25 Feb 2017
by News Highland

Slaughtneil’s dream of having two teams in the club All-Ireland final is over after losing out to Cuala of Dublin.

Cuala started the game much the brighter and took advantage of the Derry side’s slow start flying into the lead by seven points with just 15 minutes gone.

They continued to notch the scoreboard up and went into the break by nine points with the scoreline at 1-13- 0-07.

An early goal in the second half increased the scoreline even further, making it an almost impossible task for Slaughtneil.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to bring the scoreline back with Cuala closing out the game with seven more points.

Final score, 2-20 – 2-11, Cuala become the first Dublin side to make it to an All-Ireland Hurling final.

After the game, manager Michael McShane said that Cuala were the better team on the day but his side will bounce back after the defeat…

