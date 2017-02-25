Man’s career sacrificed due to cuts to diabetes nursing service in North West – Donegal TD Pringle

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says a man in the county has lost out on a career opportunity in Scotland because of cuts to the diabetes nursing service serving the North west.

The man was to have had an insulin pump fitted in Sligo University Hospital at the end of last month, but the procedure was cancelled because the working hours of the diabetes nurse in Sligo have been cut.

Six procedures were cancelled, and as a result, Deputy Pringle says this young man could not travel to Glasgow as planned next week.

Calling on the Health Minister to intervene, Deputy Pringle says the Sligo service is the only one available for the whole North West: