Loss is the Start of a Difficult Season Ahead of Harps

Finn Harps’ first loss of the season signifies the start of what will be a difficult season for the Donegal side, according to boss Ollie Horgan.

Harps lost out to Cork City in Finn Park after a Sean Maguire goal on the counter attack.

Despite battling hard and Cork going down to 10 men- Horgan’s men were unable to pull the game back to a draw.

After the game, Horgan said that he was unhappy with the manner of the goal his team conceded and that those kind of mistakes will be punished at this level.

He also said that with Bray coming up next week, the will have no easy games this year…