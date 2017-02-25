Government still committed to cutting taxes in a time when public services are in permanent state of crisis -Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy has accused the Minister for Finance, Michael Noonan of abandoning social services in favour of tax cuts.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the government is still committed to cutting taxes in a time when our public services are in a permanent state of crisis.

At the annual dinner of the Irish Tax Institute, Minister Noonan said personal taxes should be cut further.

The Sinn Féin Finance Spokesperson says this shows the true agenda of the Fine Gael government and its supporters in Fianna Fáil: