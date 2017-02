Donegal have made three changes to their side which faced Kerry last week ahead of their third National Football League game with Dublin.

The defence remains unchanged with Neil McGee taking up his usual fullback position and Caolan Ward leads the halfbacks.

Ciaran Thompson slots into midfield with Eoin McHugh coming into the half forward line with Hugh McFadden making way.

Michael Carroll replaces Michael Langan while an injured Patrick McBrearty makes way for Darach O’Connor at corner forward.