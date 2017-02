Ardal McDermott is hoping his Donegal Hurlers can get back on track when they take on Tyrone in the National Hurling League, tomorrow.

Donegal started the season well with a comprehensive victory over Louth but narrowly lost out to Monaghan last weekend.

With that in mind McDermott said he is hoping his team can bounce back against what he expects will be a tough Tyrone side.

He said that the winner on Sunday will be the team who battles and wants it more…