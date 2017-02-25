Diversions in place in Kilmacrennan following fatal road traffic collision

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the main Kilmacrennan to Churchill Road.

A 21 year-old has died following the one vehicle collision involving a van.

Gardai and Emergency services attended the scene at approximately 1.40am this morning.

The man was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Motorists are advised that the main road between Kilmacrennan and Churchill is closed and diversions are in place. Gardai have asked anyone to avoid the area if possible while investigations are carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.