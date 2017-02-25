logo



“Cuts Cuts Cuts” an unfortunate time for an email

25 Feb 2017
by News Highland

The days where inter-county players have to fund themselves should be a thing of the past according Alan Rodgers of the Ulster Herald.

Speaking on the email scandal coming from the Tyrone GAA camp, Rodgers said that it is unfortunate that something like this would happen in modern day football.

A Tyrone GAA player sent an email to Newstalk’s “Off the Ball” detailing his outrage claiming that the Tyrone players were funding themselves following a series of budget cuts by the county board.

“Cuts, Cuts, Cuts” the player claimed was all the thanks his team-mates received after a successful season- winning the Ulster Championship.

He also said that the cuts were holding back his team from pushing on for an All-Ireland title.

Rodgers believes that the player was well within his rights to express his annoyance but feels it was an unfortunate time for this to come out while Tyrone are on good form..

More Sport

Donegal League Results- Saturday 25th

0
Ulster Shield Glenea United 3 vs 1 KS Eagles Glencar Celtic 5 vs 1 Aileach FC Glencar Inn Saturday Division Drumbar FC 0 vs 3 Strand Rovers Finntown Harps 3 vs 0 Dunlewey  [...]
25 Feb 2017

Slaughtneill Hurlers fall to Cuala in semi-final

0
Slaughtneil’s dream of having two teams in the club All-Ireland final is over after losing out to Cuala of Dublin. Cuala started the game much the brighter and took advantage[...]
25 Feb 2017

Loss is the Start of a Difficult Season Ahead of Harps

0
Finn Harps’ first loss of the season signifies the start of what will be a difficult season for the Donegal side, according to boss Ollie Horgan. Harps lost out  to Cork City[...]
25 Feb 2017

Donegal Name Three Changes ahead of Dublin Clash

0
Donegal have made three changes to their side which faced Kerry last week ahead of their third National Football League game with Dublin. The defence remains unchanged with Neil Mc[...]
25 Feb 2017

“We’re not here to make up numbers” – Michael Naughton

0
Donegal Ladies are in the division to compete and will fight to win every game, according to manager Michael Naughton. This is the Ladies first year back in the top division of the[...]
25 Feb 2017

Donegal Hurlers hoping to bounce back

0
Ardal McDermott is hoping his Donegal Hurlers can get back on track when they take on Tyrone in the National Hurling League, tomorrow. Donegal started the season well with a compre[...]
25 Feb 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit