Colmcille Winter School continues today with focus on Brexit

25 Feb 2017
by admin

The Colmcille Winter School continues in Gartan today, with the focus on the political and economic aftermath of Brexit.

Midlands North West MEP Mairead Mc Guinness will deliver the final speech of the school this afternoon, with Director Martin Egan saying he believes this event will set the tone for discussions locally over the coming months.

The theme of this weekend’s Colmcille Winter School in Gartan is “Ireland and the European Union Post British Withdrawal”, with topics under discussion today including the economic impact of Brexit on the North West and how the EU will change as a result of Britain’s withdrawal.

This afternoon, MEP and European Parliament Vice President Mairead Mc Guinness will explore the question of whether Brexit will make the EU stronger or weaker.

Martin Egan, the event’s director says the participation of audiences in the discussions is an important element of the winter school.

He recalls how, some years ago, an item discussed at the Colmcille Winter School became Enterprise Ireland policy within a matter of months.

Colmcille Winter School continues today with focus on Brexit

The Colmcille Winter School continues in Gartan today, with the focus on the political and economic aftermath of Brexit. Midlands North West MEP Mairead Mc Guinness will deliver th[...]
