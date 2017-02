Derry City made a great start to the new season by beating Bohemians 4-1 at Dalymount Park.

Nathan Boyle (pictured), who had a spell with Finn Harps, was the City hero, as he came on for the injured Rory Patterson – and scored twice.

Aaron McEneff put the Candy Stripes into the lead from the penalty spot, before Boyle got his brace.

Dinny Corcoran pulled one back for the Dublin side, but Lukas Schubert added the fourth, less than a minute after coming on as a late substitute.