Tyrone and Derry name teams for Allianz National Football League games this weekend

Tyrone and Derry have both named their teams for their Allianz National Football League games this weekend.

Tyrone are to play Cavan in Division One.

Mattie Donnelly will be kept in reserve, despite being cleared to play following a concussion protocol.

He missed the draw with Dublin two weeks ago due to a head injury suffered in the opening day win against Roscommon.

There are two changes to the Tyrone team from that Dublin game – Mickey O’Neill replaces Niall Morgan in goal and Mark Bradley is suspended so Ronan O’Neill comes in to the forward line

Derry host Kildare in Division Two on Sunday – and like Tyrone – they’ve made two changes to their side

Goalkeeper Conor McClarnon comes in for his league debut and Niall Keenan replaces Ronan Murphy at corner back.