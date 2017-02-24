SSE Airticity League of Ireland season gets underway tonight

The new SSE Electricity League of Ireland season swings into action tonight

All 12 Premier Division clubs are in action with six games taking place

Dundalk versus Shamrock Rovers is undoubtedly the big game on the opening night

But there’s a big game too at Finn Park where Harps host Cork City – that game is subject to a pitch inspection this morning at 10 o’clock – but thankfully we didn’t have anything near the kind of rain which we experienced the night before here in the north West – so Finn Park should be okay.

Harps held a press conference yesterday ahead of the start of the new season

And speaking at that event, Harps boss Ollie Horgan said he has a few big decisions to make in relation to his starting eleven – although there are injury concerns to contend with too.

Kick off tonight at Finn Park is at 8 o’clock

In the nights other action Galway host Drogheda, Limerick play Sligo Rovers and St Pat’s take on Bray.

Derry City travel to play Bohs at Dalymount and are set to be without Aaron Barry, Harry Monaghan and new signing Mikhail Kennedy because of injury

There are also three games in the First Division where Athlone host Waterford, Cabinteely play UCD in a south Dublin derby and Longford begin life back in the second-flight away to Shelbourne.