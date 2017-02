It’s been confirmed that the Department of Education has no appeals process for unsuccessful schools who participated in the recent round of DEIS school applications.

Clarity was sought from Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher following concerns raised locally that some schools in the county were excluded from the scheme.

In its reply, the Department has stated that no further schools will be added to the DEIS plan.

Deputy Gallagher is calling for the Minister to agree to a review process: