End of Derry-Dublin Bus Eireann route looking certain

A Donegal County Councillor has raised concern over the apparent end to the Derry to Dublin Bus Eireann route.

It’s after the company confirmed in a statement that staff members were advised that the service will be cancelled.

Bus Eireann are however in consultation with the National Transport Authority (NTA) to ensure that connectivity is in place for customers when the service is cancelled.

While no date has been set to cancel the route customers will be advised well in advance.

Cllr Jack Murray says it will be a huge blow to both the Inishowen and Derry community: