Detectives appeal for information following attempted murder of police officer in Derry

24 Feb 2017
Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the attempted murder of a police officer in Derry on Wednesday are appealing for information about the attack.

The security alert has ended last night and residents who were evacuated since Wednesday morning were able to return to their homes.

Detectives say that the investigation is still at an early stage but they can confirm that the device was an Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device.

In a statement Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said that these are designed to kill and seriously injure people and this device would have had devastating consequences if it had exploded with anyone in the car.

The violent dissident republicans who carried out this attack intended to kill the police officer according to Detective Harvey.

He said that it was extremely lucky that no-one was hurt and reinforces the fact that this small group of people have no regard for the safety of the local community or indeed the wishes of the vast majority of local people who want to live in a safe and peaceful society.

Detectives are also appealing for information about attack.The investigation is progressing and they would like to hear from anyone who saw any unusual vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the Ardanlee area between 5pm on Tuesday (21st) and 7am on Wednesday (22nd).

