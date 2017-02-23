Update – Storm Doris makes its presence felt in Donegal

Over 9,000 electricity customers were without power for a time this morning in Inishowen

ESB networks confirmed two faults, with just over 4,600 without power in Moville and more than 4,500 without power in Buncrana. Power has now been restored to most customers.

Nationally, over 20,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

We are also receiving reports of fallen trees and other blockages around the county, with extreme caution being advised on the roads. There are regular updates being given on Highland Radio’s Breakfast Show with John Breslin.

Status Orange and yellow weather alerts remain in place until noon.