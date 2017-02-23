logo



Security alert continues in Derry

23 Feb 2017
by admin

The security alert in Derry is continuing this morning after a bomb exploded outside the home of a serving police officer yesterday.

It’s understood that it happened as army technical officers were trying to defuse the bomb which was discovered earlier this morning in the Culmore area of the city.

Police have said that the security alert at Ardanlee in the Culmore area of Derry is continuing this morning and cordons will remain in place.

Derry City and Strabane District Commander Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said those responsible for leaving the device at the home of a serving officer have shown no regard for the safety of local people or the desire of the community to secure a safe, confident and peaceful future for everyone.

He said that this attack demonstrates a clear intent by violent dissident republicans to kill a police officer and in doing so they show no regard for the safety of the wider community.

Police are extremely thankful that no one was hurt here yesterday and recognise that the vast majority of people are supportive of their local police.

They are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

